'A man's sense of himself is often tied to having a traditionally masculine, physical job'

'Men in caring jobs will make society more equal'

Jessica Grose at The New York Times

Men might be "less concerned with living up to antiquated stereotypes of manly jobs once their frontal lobes are fully formed," says Jessica Grose. If "more men return to female-dominated professions, they may bring better pay and more prestige with them, and they may also make the idea of men as caregivers more palatable." If we "start seeing caring in society as a less gendered activity, not as a low-status job, more men may be eager to do it."

'America needs to radically rethink what it means to be old'

Jonathan Rauch at The Atlantic

Today's "conceptions of old age and retirement are modern inventions," says Jonathan Rauch. Elderly Americans have "embraced the idea that they are the same as younger people, except older — a vision that blurs the distinctive needs of elders and undercuts their identity-based activism." With "millions of people living vigorously into their 80s and beyond, the very idea of 'retirement' — the expectation that people will leave the workforce at an arbitrary age — makes no sense."

'Trump's nominees are testing the GOP's guardrails'

Nia-Malika Henderson at Bloomberg

MAGA's goal is to "usurp the powerful and independent 'advice and consent' role of the upper chamber by threatening retribution," a "worrisome, if predictable, development," says Nia-Malika Henderson. Donald Trump "expected that the Senate would fall in line and unilaterally support him," but it "only takes four Republicans to serve as a check on Trump. That they have shown some sliver of a spine thus far is a good sign, but it's not good enough."

'How recent legislation threatens global entertainment in Cuba'

Laura-Zoë Humphreys and Daymar Valdés Frigola at Time

A Cuban ban on audiovisual content "would deal a significant blow to the 'paquete' or 'packet,' Cuba's robust offline system of media distribution," which has "come to constitute the main source of global entertainment on the island," say Laura-Zoë Humphreys and Daymar Valdés Frigola. These concerns "demonstrate the unique status of media piracy in Cuba," and these "suspicions point to ongoing uncertainty about the limits of state tolerance for citizen control over media piracy."

