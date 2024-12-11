'A man's sense of himself is often tied to having a traditionally masculine, physical job'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Men in caring jobs will make society more equal'
Jessica Grose at The New York Times
Men might be "less concerned with living up to antiquated stereotypes of manly jobs once their frontal lobes are fully formed," says Jessica Grose. If "more men return to female-dominated professions, they may bring better pay and more prestige with them, and they may also make the idea of men as caregivers more palatable." If we "start seeing caring in society as a less gendered activity, not as a low-status job, more men may be eager to do it."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'America needs to radically rethink what it means to be old'
Jonathan Rauch at The Atlantic
Today's "conceptions of old age and retirement are modern inventions," says Jonathan Rauch. Elderly Americans have "embraced the idea that they are the same as younger people, except older — a vision that blurs the distinctive needs of elders and undercuts their identity-based activism." With "millions of people living vigorously into their 80s and beyond, the very idea of 'retirement' — the expectation that people will leave the workforce at an arbitrary age — makes no sense."
'Trump's nominees are testing the GOP's guardrails'
Nia-Malika Henderson at Bloomberg
MAGA's goal is to "usurp the powerful and independent 'advice and consent' role of the upper chamber by threatening retribution," a "worrisome, if predictable, development," says Nia-Malika Henderson. Donald Trump "expected that the Senate would fall in line and unilaterally support him," but it "only takes four Republicans to serve as a check on Trump. That they have shown some sliver of a spine thus far is a good sign, but it's not good enough."
'How recent legislation threatens global entertainment in Cuba'
Laura-Zoë Humphreys and Daymar Valdés Frigola at Time
A Cuban ban on audiovisual content "would deal a significant blow to the 'paquete' or 'packet,' Cuba's robust offline system of media distribution," which has "come to constitute the main source of global entertainment on the island," say Laura-Zoë Humphreys and Daymar Valdés Frigola. These concerns "demonstrate the unique status of media piracy in Cuba," and these "suspicions point to ongoing uncertainty about the limits of state tolerance for citizen control over media piracy."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
7 festive hotels that get decked out for the holidays
The Week Recommends These properties shimmer and shine all December long
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Inside Trump's billionaire Cabinet
THE EXPLAINER Is the government ready for a Trump administration stacked with some of the wealthiest people in the world?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Why is China targeting Nvidia?
Today's Big Question A new front in the 'chip war' with the US
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Inside Trump's billionaire Cabinet
THE EXPLAINER Is the government ready for a Trump administration stacked with some of the wealthiest people in the world?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'Why is the expansion of individual autonomy necessarily always good?'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
News overload
Opinion Too much breaking news is breaking us
By Theunis Bates Published
-
The far-right conspiracy conduit who will be Trump's information gatekeeper
In the Spotlight How Natalie Harp rose from obscurity to trusted Trump aide
By David Faris Published
-
'Vance stands at a crossroads'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Trump talks pardoning Jan. 6 rioters, jailing rivals
Speed Read On NBC's "Meet the Press," the president-elect said he would pardon Capitol rioters and end constitutionally guaranteed "birthright" citizenship
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
What Donald Trump owes the Christian Right
The Explainer Conservative Christians played an important role in Trump’s re-election, and he has promised them great political influence
By The Week UK Published
-
'The mental gymnastics were breathtaking at times'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published