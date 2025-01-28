'The current milk contest reopens a scrimmage'

'Milking the system'

Jack Shafer at The Washington Post

Dairy makers want to "prevent foods from being labeled 'milk,' 'yogurt' or 'cheese' unless they owe their provenance to lactating farm animals," says Jack Shafer, a "brazen attempt to steal power, status and money from plant-based milk makers." The "dairy interests seek to carve up resources and markets for their own gain while returning few gains for their subjects." But it's "never wise to position yourself between two trade associations when they're warring for the last word."

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'By killing remote work, DOGE will only bleed taxpayers dry'

Gleb Tsipursky at The Hill

Remote work has been "shown to increase productivity, reduce costs and improve employee satisfaction," says Glen Tsipursky. Attempts to "dismantle telework ignore the wealth of data proving its value and threaten to disrupt essential government services while imposing significant costs on taxpayers." The "Republican push to dismantle telework is dangerous for taxpayers," and "proposals from DOGE to mandate a full return to the office, framed as a cost-saving measure, are likely to have the opposite effect."

Read more

'On the Auschwitz anniversary, Europe cannot ignore its far-right problem'

Farid Hafez at Al Jazeera

European leaders are "releasing statements about the 'civilizational rupture' the Holocaust represented," but "many of these declarations do not seem to take stock of the political reality in Europe, in which the successors of the fascist and Nazi forces behind the Holocaust are now gaining popularity and even taking power," says Farid Hafez. The "resurgence of the far right is a chilling reminder of the fragility of European commitment to 'never again.'"

Read more

'Abolish the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau'

David B. McGarry at the National Review

The CFPB "deserves to be terminated for its blunders, and the sake of sensible economic regulation and the American constitutional order," says David B. McGarry. The CFPB "writes law with the pen of enforcement action and rulemaking, its authorities constrained only a little," and "Congress unleashed the agency to pursue whatever projects it thinks might lie within the borders of its continent-sized statutory bailiwick." The "task of restoring constitutional order can be accomplished only with a sledgehammer."

Read more