'People want to understand food — but only to a point'

'Shelf-stable milk is a miracle. Why don't Americans drink it?'

Ellen Cushing at The Atlantic

Shelf-stable milk is a "miracle of food science — and a product that Americans just can't learn to love," says Ellen Cushing. Americans are "particularly enthralled by some enduring myths about milk," as "here, milk is supposed to be fresh and natural. And for that reason, it also needs to be refrigerated." Shelf-stable milk is a "reminder of all that's artificial about what we eat. It's not a reminder that most Americans want."

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'Hurricanes like Milton are more deadly for disabled people. Prioritize them.'

Beth Connor at USA Today

Many people with disabilities are "unable to access the help they need during a natural disaster and the results are unacceptably fatal," says Beth Connor. As "climate disasters like Hurricane Helene inflict unprecedented destruction on our communities, disabled people continue to sound the alarm and fight for their right to survive." People "have a choice: Will we listen and respond by prioritizing their safety and survival before the next climate disaster strikes?"

Read more

'The left is losing its grip on ethnic minority voters'

John Burn-Murdoch at the Financial Times

On "both sides of the Atlantic, one of the oldest patterns in electoral demographics has started to break down," says John Burn-Murdoch. It "should be noted that non-white Britons and Americans as a whole still lean leftward," but "countervailing results are becoming steadily less exceptional." This is "something that has always been true but often ignored: ethnic minority voters are not a homogenous bloc." Politicians should "start listening to what different ethnic minority voters actually want."

Read more

'The Republican obsession with women who haven't given birth is just weird'

Jenice Armstrong at The Philadelphia Inquirer

Kamala Harris has "inexplicably found herself having to address the topic of motherhood," and it's "galling that the vice president would even have to go there," says Jenice Armstrong. Male politicians "who also haven't given birth never get held to the same ridiculous parenting standards." Donald Trump is "somebody who certainly could use the humility check Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders claims she gets from her own children and that she believes Harris lacks."

Read more