'This is but one of a string of troubles confronting the agency'
'A digital tsunami is coming. The National Archives is in trouble.'
David E. Hoffman at The Washington Post
The National Archives and Records Administration is "starved for funding, understaffed and facing a mountain of 13 billion pages to digitize," says David E. Hoffman, and it's "also about to be engulfed by a digital tsunami of new records." The agency "must be a sort of modern-day Noah's ark, protecting and preserving the nation's history," and "Congress and the White House must make it the right size for its mission and guarantee it stays afloat."
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Kamala Harris needs Joe Rogan'
Nia-Malika Henderson at Bloomberg
It is "questionable how effective any of these establishment endorsements are with the demographic Harris is struggling to win over and that Trump is centering his campaign around: younger working-class voters, particularly men," says Nia-Malika Henderson. This is "where someone like comedian Joe Rogan" comes in. Rogan is the "kind of cultural figure popular among the men and independents that Harris needs in her camp. The "fact that he praised her (even backhandedly at times) can't be bad."
'The argument for recognizing the Houthis'
Jude Russo at The American Conservative
We "wouldn't break out the welcome wagon if the Houthis moved into our neighborhood," but "Yemen is very, very far away," says Jude Russo. The "main American interest there is keeping the Suez–Red Sea shipping lane open." America "should be dealing with the Houthis as we deal with a state, a hostile one, to be sure, but a state nonetheless." It is a "severe limitation to neglect the diplomatic toolkit and rely solely on force."
'"Educational" screens in classrooms do more harm than good'
Clare Morell at Newsweek
The "'educational' screens many children are using in their classrooms, like Chromebooks, tablets, or laptops, are also hurting academic outcomes," says Clare Morell. The "so-called 1:1 laptop policy doesn't seem to be working out," as "student math, reading, and science scores have been on the decline in the United States." Screens "were supposed to help solve these education inequalities, but they "aren't reducing the achievement gap or improving learning outcomes for our kids."
