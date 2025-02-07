'Orange juice also is facing a grander existential problem'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'The last days of American orange juice'
Yasmin Tayag at The Atlantic
As "orange availability slides, the era of orange juice ubiquity is rapidly coming to an end," says Yasmin Tayag. The "dwindling fruit supply is making orange juice harder, but not impossible, to produce." For the "juice industry, international oranges are more of a lifeline than a long-term fix," and "more poignant, orange juice itself is beginning to lose significance." In "many ways, the decline of orange juice represents the future of many staple foods."
'Sovereign wealth for politicians'
The Wall Street Journal editorial board
A U.S. sovereign wealth fund "would take resources from the private economy, fund political boondoggles and mess with the business decisions of private companies," says The Wall Street Journal editorial board. These funds "typically enrich a country's rulers and their friends far more than citizens," and "corruption is a constant temptation." There is "also no need for such a U.S. fund since Congress already spends on roads and bridges, technology, research and development."
'Citi just became a magnet for ambitious working moms'
Beth Kowitt at Bloomberg
"Allowing employees to work from home is not some touchy-feely policy" for banking company Citigroup, says Beth Kowitt. It is "very likely the company will end up keeping working mothers who need and want the flexibility the most." Citi is "normalizing a mode of work that falls outside the bounds of what's considered typical or traditional, especially in the banking world," even calling it a "competitive advantage." Stereotypes have "always held back working mothers who have asked for anything other than the status quo."
'The real point of space exploration'
Shannon Stirone at Slate
While "most of us go about our days, immersed in the minutia of our lives, we remain very much a part of something bigger than ourselves, and even bigger than humanity," says Shannon Stirone. Our "modern era of space observation and exploration deepens our connection with the universe — and with each other." President Donald Trump "cannot take what makes NASA out of NASA by deleting websites or removing the words 'women' or 'diversity' or 'people of color.'"
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
