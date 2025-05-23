'Organ donation is kindness'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'We can and should make it easier for everyone to become an organ donor'
David Fleming at USA Today
There is "something extraordinary we can all do to help: register our decision to be an organ, eye and tissue donor," says David Fleming. Patient portals are "emerging as powerful tools for patients and the public good." By "adding organ donor registration directly into patient portals," it is "making it easier for people to turn generosity into action." It's an "invitation to make a meaningful, lifesaving choice at a time when people are already thinking about their health."
'This is the tragic consequence of conflating Jews and Israel'
Naftali Shavelson at The New York Times
The "horrific killing of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim" was "devastating, but to those of us who've worked in Israel's diplomatic missions, and to members of America's Jewish communities, it was not a surprise," says Naftali Shavelson. The killings "crossed a threshold that Israelis, Jews and concerned allies have been warning about for a long time." There is a "time and place for political protest," and it's "time we realize that 'anti-Zionist' rhetoric can inspire deadly consequences."
'Trump looks to his base and partners look elsewhere'
The Guardian editorial board
Leaders "enter the Oval Office uneasily," says The Guardian editorial board. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa "kept a cool head and a straight face as he was ambushed." President Donald Trump's "divisive conspiracy theories and failed attempt to humiliate Mr. Ramaphosa appear, ironically, to be fostering unity on foreign affairs within South African politics." Warming "relations with other Western countries is one option," but increasing closeness to China, already South Africa's top trading partner, looks like an inevitability."
'The Gen Z right is Pat Buchanan's lasting legacy'
Gabe Guidarini at The American Conservative
Gen Z has a "generation of young conservatives who have not merely rejected progressive orthodoxy, but who have turned their backs on the neutered, market-centric consensus that long dominated Republican politics," says Gabe Guidarini. Their "affinities lie not with Reaganite optimism or Bush-era globalism, but with the sobering, culture-first realism of Pat Buchanan." They are "heirs to the original Buchanan Brigade, animated by a blend of cultural traditionalism, economic nationalism, and a deep-seated skepticism toward America's post–Cold War trajectory."
