'The journalistic mission to follow the facts and deliver the truth must persist'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'How the quiet war against press freedom could come to America'
A.G. Sulzberger at The Washington Post
It is "beyond shortsighted to give up journalistic independence out of fear that it might later be taken away," says The New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger. But a "new model is being crafted that aims to undermine the ability of journalists to freely gather and report the news." People "cheering on such attacks" would "do well to remember why press freedom is not a Democratic or Republican ideal but an American one."
'The future of warfare is electronic'
Porter Smith and Nathan Mintz at The Wall Street Journal
The "war in Ukraine is demonstrating that 21st-century conflicts will be won or lost in the arena of electronic warfare," say Porter Smith and Nathan Mintz. Modern combat is a "choreography of lightweight, unmanned systems driven by a spiderweb of electronic signals," but the U.S. "trails in the dark arts of electronic warfare." If the United States works to "retool our approach to electronic warfare, America will tip the scales in favor of deterrence."
'Germany's leaders get yet another wake-up call'
Bloomberg editorial board
Germany's "centrist leaders must heed the message that voters keep sending them: If they want to avert a descent into extremism, they need to offer a much bolder vision for the country," says the Bloomberg editorial board. A recent far-right victory is a "troubling post-war first for a party whose local leader has used banned Nazi slogans in speeches." But the "result suggests that voters are simply fed up with the status quo, not longing for the fascist past."
'One big thing Kamala is getting right'
Jill Filipovic at Slate
There is "something shallow, and sometimes incredibly counterproductive, about a focus on identity," and Kamala Harris is "instead embodying the recalibration of the role of identity politics in American politics — and that's a very good thing," says Jill Filipovic. Harris "still manages to emphasize the universality of her message and her leadership." Americans should "see Harris not as a symbol or a mashup of firsts, but as simply the best person for the job."
Today's political cartoons - September 5, 2024
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - weird creatures, McConsequences, and more
By The Week US Published
Death of England: Closing Time review – 'bold, brash reflection on racism'
The Week Recommends The final part of this trilogy deftly explores rising political tensions across the country
By The Week UK Published
The Marriage of Figaro: 'lively' revival of Mozart's comedy 'zings along'
The Week Recommends David McVicar's 'ever-fresh' production is back at the Royal Opera House
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
'Americans have friends. We just never really see them'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Is post-election violence inevitable, win or lose?
Today's Big Question As Election Day draws near so does the prospect of a violent response, no matter the eventual outcome
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
Why are Democrats suing the Georgia election board?
Today's Big Question Worries about 'chaos on Election Day'
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
'It's not supposed to be this way'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Harris, Biden campaign together at union rally
Speed Read The sitting president and Democratic presidential nominee joined forces in battleground state Pennsylvania
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
'Leaders have dived into the political fray to protect their wealth'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
Harris claims steadfast values in CNN interview
Speed Read This was Harris' first major television interview since she became the Democratic presidential nominee
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
'The federal government's response to the latest surge has been tepid at best'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published