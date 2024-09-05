'The journalistic mission to follow the facts and deliver the truth must persist'

'How the quiet war against press freedom could come to America'

A.G. Sulzberger at The Washington Post

It is "beyond shortsighted to give up journalistic independence out of fear that it might later be taken away," says The New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger. But a "new model is being crafted that aims to undermine the ability of journalists to freely gather and report the news." People "cheering on such attacks" would "do well to remember why press freedom is not a Democratic or Republican ideal but an American one."

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'The future of warfare is electronic'

Porter Smith and Nathan Mintz at The Wall Street Journal

The "war in Ukraine is demonstrating that 21st-century conflicts will be won or lost in the arena of electronic warfare," say Porter Smith and Nathan Mintz. Modern combat is a "choreography of lightweight, unmanned systems driven by a spiderweb of electronic signals," but the U.S. "trails in the dark arts of electronic warfare." If the United States works to "retool our approach to electronic warfare, America will tip the scales in favor of deterrence."

Read more

'Germany's leaders get yet another wake-up call'

Bloomberg editorial board

Germany's "centrist leaders must heed the message that voters keep sending them: If they want to avert a descent into extremism, they need to offer a much bolder vision for the country," says the Bloomberg editorial board. A recent far-right victory is a "troubling post-war first for a party whose local leader has used banned Nazi slogans in speeches." But the "result suggests that voters are simply fed up with the status quo, not longing for the fascist past."

Read more

'One big thing Kamala is getting right'

Jill Filipovic at Slate

There is "something shallow, and sometimes incredibly counterproductive, about a focus on identity," and Kamala Harris is "instead embodying the recalibration of the role of identity politics in American politics — and that's a very good thing," says Jill Filipovic. Harris "still manages to emphasize the universality of her message and her leadership." Americans should "see Harris not as a symbol or a mashup of firsts, but as simply the best person for the job."

Read more