'Rahmbo, back from Japan, will be looking for a job? Really?'

'Rahm Emanuel leading the Democrats is a nonstarter'

Laura Washington at the Chicago Tribune

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel is "despised by progressives everywhere," says Laura Washington, and his "trial balloon has the party's left flank flabbergasted and furious." Emanuel running the DNC is a "nonstarter, based on his mayoral track record alone" and his "decision to close nearly 50 Chicago public schools, as well as half of the city’s mental health clinics, most serving African American and Latino communities." A "DNC perch for Emanuel should be dead on arrival."

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'Reviving the Fourth Estate — the promising future of journalism in a digital age'

Lisa Gordon-Miller at Newsweek

People "argue that the future of journalism is bleak, but I contend that it has never been more promising," says Lisa Gordon-Miller. Journalism has "shown a remarkable ability to evolve with each technological advance, from the printing press to the internet." This "perspective suggests not a decline but a continuous evolution." The "digital era has reshaped, but not replaced, traditional journalism." By "understanding these dynamics, we can better support an industry crucial to democracy and informed societies."

Read more

'How to save the climate in a second Trump term'

The Washington Post editorial board

Donald Trump's "victory is not good for the climate. Lacking American leadership, global efforts to slash greenhouse gas emissions are likely to flag," says The Washington Post editorial board. But on "reducing domestic emissions, chances are a Trump presidency will not make as much of a difference as one might suspect." Environmentalists "might have opportunities to promote building a zero-carbon economy by harnessing Trump's interest in deregulating and ramping up energy production."

Read more

'He has already fathered many children. Now Musk wants all of the US to embrace extreme breeding.'

Arwa Mahdawi at The Guardian

Elon Musk is "desperate for people in developed countries to have more children" and has "become one of the most famous faces of a growing pro-natalist movement," says Arwa Mahdawi. Musk's "parenting skills aren't the real issue here." The "real issue is that the billionaire, and his breeding obsession, are part of an incoming administration that wants to roll back reproductive rights and usher in a world where women are forced to give birth."

Read more