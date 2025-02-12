'They are the builders, entitled to impose upon us their wildest dreams'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Silicon Valley's "great replacement" theory'
Eduardo Porter at The Washington Post
Silicon Valley's "vision loses much of its charm when you consider the power these men can wield," says Eduardo Porter. Tech billionaires' "overriding concern for humanity in the far future not only devalues the critical concerns of the present — things like abject poverty and its attendant conditions," but the "utopian scheme glosses over more mundane perils, such as undermining the notion of reality, that AI is provoking in the here and now."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'New poll reveals how deep online hate is.'
Ted Deutch at Newsweek
The U.S. has "long been regarded as a safe harbor for Jews," but "today, extremism and division are tearing at the fabric of our society," says Ted Deutch. Antisemitism has become "so pervasive that nearly three-quarters (73%) of American Jews feel less secure than a year ago." As "more and more people turn to social media, for both news and entertainment, Americans are getting stuck in the ultimate echo chamber" that "only furthers division and othering."
'The United States is more vulnerable to disasters under Trump'
Jonathan Mingle at The Progressive
President Donald Trump's "recent executive orders and actions pose a threat to the long-term physical and economic security of vulnerable communities across the country," says Jonathan Mingle. By "erasing any consideration of climate risks from federal policy, the Trump administration is undermining communities' ability to prepare for and recover from severe weather and other climate-related shocks." This "comes at a time when the nation's aging transportation infrastructure is in desperate need of upgrading."
'How Sudan and Palestine made it to the Super Bowl'
Omar Suleiman at Al Jazeera
During the "Super Bowl halftime show, a performer raised the flags of Sudan and Palestine," and the "moment itself, fleeting as it was, was deeply symbolic," says Omar Suleiman. It "reflected the resolve of the Sudanese and Palestinian people and their allies to break through the censorship of their narratives imposed by mainstream platforms." It was "yet another example of how, when faced with systematic suppression, they have ingeniously found cracks in the system to make their voices heard."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Elon Musk defends DOGE effort from Oval Office
Speed Read President Trump signed an executive order giving DOGE even more power to shape the federal workforce
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - February 12, 2025
Cartoons Wednesday's cartoons - path well trod, path of destruction, and more
By The Week US Published
-
The Suffolk: a cosy restaurant-with-rooms by the sea
The Week Recommends Stay at an Aldeburgh bolthole that feels like an old friend's house
By Xandie Nutting Published
-
Elon Musk defends DOGE effort from Oval Office
Speed Read President Trump signed an executive order giving DOGE even more power to shape the federal workforce
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Modi goes to Washington
The Explainer Indian PM's 'clever' appeasement strategy could secure US president an ally against China and other Brics states
By The Week UK Published
-
Peter Mandelson: can he make special relationship great again?
In the Spotlight New Labour architect, picked for his 'guile, expertise in world affairs and trade issues, and networking skills', on a mission to woo Donald Trump
By The Week UK Published
-
Refusing to submit
Opinion Why it's crucial to fight Trump and Musk
By William Falk Published
-
Are we now in a constitutional crisis?
Talking Points Trump and Musk defy Congress and the courts
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
'School choice alone won't rescue America's failing K-12 education system'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Trump's wildest unfulfilled White House ideas
In Depth The President of the United States is not one to let material reality stand in the way of a sound-bite ready pie-in-the-sky proposal
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Last updated
-
Judge says White House defying order to spend funds
Speed Read U.S. District Judge John McConnell has ordered the Trump administration to restore federal funding it tried to freeze
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published