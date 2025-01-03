'This growing lack of social exposure is terrible for us and terrible for democracy'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Why a 'third life' is the answer to America's loneliness epidemic'
Adam Chandler at Time
The "role of coffee shops and bars, libraries and community centers, civic clubs and houses of worship, have faded as the creep of work and domestic obligation in American life have become all but inescapable," says Adam Chandler. If "third places once represented readymade outlets for community," then "we should look to create what I'd call 'third lives'" by "creating a framework that is safe from the reach of obligation or the temptation of performative busyness."
'Congress — yes, even the members you dislike — should get a pay raise'
The Washington Post editorial board
The "arguments against boosting Congress' pay seem overwhelming," but the "majority of members, especially those with postgraduate degrees in medicine or law, could make vastly more in the private sector than they do now," says The Washington Post editorial board, and many "forgo public service for the same reason." If Americans "want a Congress that draws on the best of America, in which anyone can afford to serve, they should want their representatives to be more competitively compensated."
'Cold comfort: The latest attacks on America follow a familiar playbook'
Brian Michael Jenkins and Bruce R. Butterworth at The Hill
The "pickup truck ramming in New Orleans and the subsequent explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck in Las Vegas remind us that terrorist threats remain a deadly reality in the U.S.," say Brian Michael Jenkins and Bruce R. Butterworth. Almost "all of the elements of the New Orleans attack have been seen before," and "uncertainty prevails." That "we have been here before and persevered is a source of cold comfort to those fearful today."
'2025 is the year to bust the billionaires'
John Nichols at The Nation
Republican clashes will "become a dominant political story of 2025," says John Nichols. Donald Trump "has a long history of playing up to billionaire-class oligarchs, and during his first term he made a point of giving them massive tax cuts." There is "little doubt that Trump will seek to do so again," which is "further confirmation of the late former president Jimmy Carter's observations from almost a decade ago about the damage done by billionaire-guided governance."
What would a constitutional convention look like?
In the Spotlight There's no precedent, raising fears of a 'runaway convention'
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
All the comedians to see on tour this winter
The week recommends The warmth of laughter will get you through the cold months
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
PAYE vs. ICR: how these income-driven plans work for student loans
The Explainer As of December 2024, borrowers can once again enroll in Paye as You Earn (PAYE) and Income-Contingent Repayment (ICR)
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
H-1B visa debate sparks MAGA infighting
In the Spotlight In defense of the visa program, Elon Musk traded barbs with MAGA supporters over their staunchly anti-immigration stance
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
'Food tourism as we've known it has become a victim of its own success'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
New Orleans truck attack linked to ISIS kills 15
Speed Read A pickup truck drove into a crowd on New Year's Day in the French Quarter
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
'Regret can be toxic'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Who can be House speaker? Asking for Elon.
The Explainer The Constitution is silent about whether non-members of Congress can be elected House speaker
By David Faris Published
'Welcome to America's customer service nightmare'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
2024: the year of the X-odus
IN THE SPOTLIGHT How a year of controversy turned social media juggernaut X into 2024's hottest platform to leave
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published