'Fox would prefer to avoid distractions'
'Tom Brady's Super Bowl debut in the booth comes with plenty of questions'
Ren LaForme at the Poynter Institute
Tom Brady will "appear in Sunday's Super Bowl LIX in a new role — and on shakier footing," says Ren LaForme. Though his "10-year, $375 million contract" with Fox Sports "almost certainly isn't on the line this weekend, his legacy may well be." Fox "likely has a close eye on Thursday's Media Day," which "could put Brady in an awkward position of having to address the conflict of interest and how it might impact his ability to objectively analyze games."
'Did Mexico and Canada outsmart Trump in his trade war? Seems like it'
Elvia Díaz at The Arizona Republic
It's "not entirely clear whether Mexico and Canada played Donald Trump in his tariffs war, but it sure seems so — at least, temporarily," says Elvia Díaz. They have "outsmarted Trump by bolstering border security with measures already underway or that can easily be carried out." The nations "twisted Trump's ego to back off for 30 days." They "obviously figured out that Trump hates bad press and hates spooking the stock market even more."
'Republicans should support workers — not the failed union model'
F. Vincent Vernuccio at the National Review
The "current labor union model is failing workers — and the federal government just released the numbers to prove it," says F. Vincent Vernuccio. The GOP "should respond by siding with the millions of workers who want better." When "government puts its thumb on the scale, it only buys unions a little more time while curbing workers' freedom." Congress "can end the many one-sided government policies that prop up the failed union model."
'Myanmar, four years on: the army unleashed terror, but the people are defiant'
The Guardian editorial board
Myanmar's "coup must have looked like an easy win to the generals, given their long record of crushing dissent," says the Guardian editorial board. But "four years on, resistance has flourished." Many Burmese have "concluded that military rule is no longer an inevitability and that they cannot compromise with the junta, because it has shown it will not compromise with them." But "even optimists acknowledge that it could take years to defeat it."
IVM is a better treatment than IVF for some people
The Explainer A less painful, less costly option for treating infertility emerges
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
How Trump is making your Shein and Temu orders more expensive
In the Spotlight The president has ended a tariff loophole for small shipments
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
The Aga Khan, billionaire spiritual leader, dies at 88
Speed Read Prince Karim Al-Hussaini's philanthropy funded hospitals, housing and schools in some of the world's poorest places
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Trump: US 'will take over' Gaza, without Palestinians
Speed Read President Trump has suggested the US take ownership of Gaza, permanently displacing more than two million Palestinian residents
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
'It should be no surprise that our big tech firms are at risk'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
The impact of protective-status removal for Venezuelan migrants
In the Spotlight The White House ended a program that was stopping thousands of Venezuelans from being deported
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
How is Canada readying its arsenal for a trade war with the US?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION The United States' northern neighbor is wasting no time when it comes to Donald Trump's tariffs and the looming threat of a North American trade war
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
Democrats try to stop Trump's USAID closure
Speed Read Trump and Elon Musk are attempting to dismantle the US Agency for International Development, a move congressional Democrats say is illegal
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
73 things Donald Trump has said about women
In Depth The president has a long history of controversial remarks about the opposite sex
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
'Although deepfake porn is a global problem, South Korea has been hit particularly hard'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Trump tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China rattle markets
Speed read The tariffs on America's top three trading partners are expected to raise the prices of everything from gas and cars to tomatoes and tequila
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published