'Fox would prefer to avoid distractions'

'Tom Brady's Super Bowl debut in the booth comes with plenty of questions'

Ren LaForme at the Poynter Institute

Tom Brady will "appear in Sunday's Super Bowl LIX in a new role — and on shakier footing," says Ren LaForme. Though his "10-year, $375 million contract" with Fox Sports "almost certainly isn't on the line this weekend, his legacy may well be." Fox "likely has a close eye on Thursday's Media Day," which "could put Brady in an awkward position of having to address the conflict of interest and how it might impact his ability to objectively analyze games."

'Did Mexico and Canada outsmart Trump in his trade war? Seems like it'

Elvia Díaz at The Arizona Republic

It's "not entirely clear whether Mexico and Canada played Donald Trump in his tariffs war, but it sure seems so — at least, temporarily," says Elvia Díaz. They have "outsmarted Trump by bolstering border security with measures already underway or that can easily be carried out." The nations "twisted Trump's ego to back off for 30 days." They "obviously figured out that Trump hates bad press and hates spooking the stock market even more."

'Republicans should support workers — not the failed union model'

F. Vincent Vernuccio at the National Review

The "current labor union model is failing workers — and the federal government just released the numbers to prove it," says F. Vincent Vernuccio. The GOP "should respond by siding with the millions of workers who want better." When "government puts its thumb on the scale, it only buys unions a little more time while curbing workers' freedom." Congress "can end the many one-sided government policies that prop up the failed union model."

'Myanmar, four years on: the army unleashed terror, but the people are defiant'

The Guardian editorial board

Myanmar's "coup must have looked like an easy win to the generals, given their long record of crushing dissent," says the Guardian editorial board. But "four years on, resistance has flourished." Many Burmese have "concluded that military rule is no longer an inevitability and that they cannot compromise with the junta, because it has shown it will not compromise with them." But "even optimists acknowledge that it could take years to defeat it."

