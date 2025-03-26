'Even authoritarian regimes need a measure of public support — the consent of at least some of the governed'
'Opinion, comment and editorials of the day'
'Trump is behaving as if he has no opponents that matter'
Jamelle Bouie at The New York Times
In the "right-wing world," there is a "belief in the immateriality of popular political opposition to Trump — a sense that it is less the response of ordinary people with agency than it is a plot by outside agitators," says Jamelle Bouie. Trump has "never recognized the legitimacy of opposition against him," but to succeed in any conflict," a "skilled leader needs the ability to take a read of the land." His "refusal to recognize dissent may end up being his "fatal miscalculation."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Israel sees the truth as a threat to be eliminated'
Dave Zirin at The Nation
Oscar-winning documentarian Hamdan Ballal was recently thrown into jail. Basel Adra, his codirector on "No Other Land," told The Associated Press: "We came back from the Oscars and every day, there is an attack on us. This might be their revenge on us for making the movie. It feels like punishment." In an effort to "silence Ballal" and keep Palestinians from "speaking truth," Israel's "solution is to just kill the artists," says Dave Zirin.
'Intuition severed from science cannot solve the mental health crisis'
E.J. Dickson at The Cut
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. proposed opening "wellness farms" where "children addicted to drugs" or "taking prescribed psychiatric medications, like SSRIs and Adderall," could "detox," says E.J. Dickson. "The idea that health may be arrived at by a type of purity, by throwing away chemical compounds and healing ourselves with fresh air, has deep emotional appeal" — but "wellness farms, like so much else proposed in the second Trump administration," may easily become a "means of control."
'The only thing certain with the Trump administration is uncertainty, and Europe must plan accordingly'
Michael John Williams at Foreign Policy
There was once a "firm European belief in the steadfast commitment of Washington to the security of Europe," but "today, that no longer holds," says Michael John Williams. "Europe must act in accordance with this reality." Luckily, "plans for a European nuclear deterrent exist in the archives, and the European Union would do well to dust them off." Without America, Europe "finds itself unarmed in a dangerous, nuclear world."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold has worked as a story editor at The Week since 2024. She previously worked at FLOOD Magazine, Woman's World, First for Women, DGO Magazine and BOMB Magazine. Anya's culture writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Jezebel, Vice and the Los Angeles Review of Books, among others.
-
Israel detains director after West Bank settler clash
speed read The director of Oscar-winning documentary 'No Other Land' was arrested and beaten
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
How Trump's 'Liberation Day' might affect the economy
Talking Points Tariffs will rise, but consumer confidence is down
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Waltz takes blame for texts amid calls for Hegseth ouster
Speed Read Democrats are calling for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and national security adviser Michael Waltz to step down
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Waltz takes blame for texts amid calls for Hegseth ouster
Speed Read Democrats are calling for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and national security adviser Michael Waltz to step down
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
USPS Postmaster General DeJoy steps down
Speed Read Louis DeJoy faced ongoing pressure from the Trump administration as they continue to seek power over the postal system
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Judge: Nazis treated better than Trump deportees
speed read U.S. District Judge James Boasberg reaffirmed his order barring President Donald Trump from deporting alleged Venezuelan gang members
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'There is a certain kind of strength in refusing to concede error'
instant opinion 'Opinion, comment and editorials of the day'
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
US officials share war plans with journalist in group chat
Speed Read Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg was accidentally added to a Signal conversation about striking Yemen
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump's TPS takedown
Feature The president plans to deport a million immigrants with protected status. What effects will that have?
By The Week US Published
-
'A political agenda aimed at reshaping higher education into an ideological stronghold'
instant opinion 'Opinion, comment and editorials of the day'
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Musk set to earn billions from Trump administration
Speed Read Musk's company SpaceX will receive billions in federal government contracts in the coming years
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published