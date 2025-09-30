‘Used correctly, the drug is safe’

‘The real problem with Tylenol (it’s not autism)’

Leana S. Wen at The Washington Post

Tylenol “remains a safe and appropriate choice, including for treating high fevers in pregnant women and children,” says Leana S. Wen. But “what’s missing from this debate is a far more pressing concern,” as Tylenol “carries very real risks when taken in higher-than-recommended doses.” Tylenol overdoses are “one of the leading causes of both accidental and intentional poisoning,” and “public health efforts should be targeting these dangers rather than stoking unfounded fears of neurological harm.”

‘Bob Iger deserves credit for handling of Kimmel controversy’

Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and Steven Tian at Newsweek

Disney’s “decision to reinstate Jimmy Kimmel, was not only CEO Bob Iger’s plan all along — it is the correct move,” say Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and Steven Tian. Iger “successfully defused a combustible, difficult situation through his pragmatic leadership, moving first to suspend Kimmel and then to reinstate him.” Kimmel’s “own return monologue following his reinstatement demonstrated Iger’s wisdom in charting this course.” Ultimately, politics “had nothing to do with what amounted to a business decision for Iger.”

‘What the Trump regime doesn’t want you to know about Dallas ICE shooting’

Will Bunch at The Philadelphia Inquirer

The “blood hadn’t yet dried after a deadly Wednesday morning sniper attack on the ICE detention site in Dallas when top government officials started flooding the zone with the story they wanted to tell,” says Will Bunch. So “often these days, what the Trump regime says is highly predictable — but what’s much more revealing is what they don’t say.” The “‘thoughts and prayers’ that politicians effortlessly and often mindlessly spout for most mass shooting victims were few and far between.”

‘A nation in pain: A silent crisis of trauma and addiction’

Shauli Lev-Ran at The Jerusalem Post

Israel is “facing a quieter, more insidious battle: an explosion of trauma, mental distress and addiction,” says Shauli Lev-Ran. Israelis “have lived through terror, displacement and the unbearable loss of loved ones.” More “have still been pierced by horror: graphic videos, endless news alerts and the dislocation of work, school and home.” When “trauma goes untreated, suffering seeks an outlet.” What “begins as a desperate attempt to dull the pain can quickly spiral into dependence.”

