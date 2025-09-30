‘Used correctly, the drug is safe’
‘The real problem with Tylenol (it’s not autism)’
Leana S. Wen at The Washington Post
Tylenol “remains a safe and appropriate choice, including for treating high fevers in pregnant women and children,” says Leana S. Wen. But “what’s missing from this debate is a far more pressing concern,” as Tylenol “carries very real risks when taken in higher-than-recommended doses.” Tylenol overdoses are “one of the leading causes of both accidental and intentional poisoning,” and “public health efforts should be targeting these dangers rather than stoking unfounded fears of neurological harm.”
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
‘Bob Iger deserves credit for handling of Kimmel controversy’
Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and Steven Tian at Newsweek
Disney’s “decision to reinstate Jimmy Kimmel, was not only CEO Bob Iger’s plan all along — it is the correct move,” say Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and Steven Tian. Iger “successfully defused a combustible, difficult situation through his pragmatic leadership, moving first to suspend Kimmel and then to reinstate him.” Kimmel’s “own return monologue following his reinstatement demonstrated Iger’s wisdom in charting this course.” Ultimately, politics “had nothing to do with what amounted to a business decision for Iger.”
‘What the Trump regime doesn’t want you to know about Dallas ICE shooting’
Will Bunch at The Philadelphia Inquirer
The “blood hadn’t yet dried after a deadly Wednesday morning sniper attack on the ICE detention site in Dallas when top government officials started flooding the zone with the story they wanted to tell,” says Will Bunch. So “often these days, what the Trump regime says is highly predictable — but what’s much more revealing is what they don’t say.” The “‘thoughts and prayers’ that politicians effortlessly and often mindlessly spout for most mass shooting victims were few and far between.”
‘A nation in pain: A silent crisis of trauma and addiction’
Shauli Lev-Ran at The Jerusalem Post
Israel is “facing a quieter, more insidious battle: an explosion of trauma, mental distress and addiction,” says Shauli Lev-Ran. Israelis “have lived through terror, displacement and the unbearable loss of loved ones.” More “have still been pierced by horror: graphic videos, endless news alerts and the dislocation of work, school and home.” When “trauma goes untreated, suffering seeks an outlet.” What “begins as a desperate attempt to dull the pain can quickly spiral into dependence.”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
September 30 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include finger pointing, disunited nations, and Donald Trump's esprit de corps
What Saudi Arabia wants with EA video games
In the Spotlight The kingdom’s latest investment in gaming is another win for its ‘soft power’ portfolio
How the One Piece manga flag became a Gen Z resistance symbol
The Explainer Straw-hat skull seen at protests in Indonesia, Nepal and France shows how young people are ‘reshaping the vocabulary of dissent’
Shutdown: Democrats stand firm, at a cost
Feature With Trump refusing to negotiate, Democrats’ fight over health care could push the government toward a shutdown
TikTok: A little help from Trump’s friends
Feature Trump’s new TikTok deal would hand the app over to 'his billionaire allies,' ignoring national security concerns
King Bibi's profound changes to the Middle East
Feature Over three decades, Benjamin Netanyahu has profoundly changed both Israel and the Middle East.
Trump promotes an unproven Tylenol-autism link
Feature Trump gave baseless advice to pregnant women, claiming Tylenol causes autism in children
Trump: Demanding the prosecution of his political foes
Feature Trump orders Pam Bondi to ‘act fast’ and prosecute James Comey, Letitia James, and Adam Schiff
Why do farmers hate Trump’s Argentina bailout?
Today's Big Question Trump’s support for Argentina has ‘heightened tensions’ among farmers already frustrated by the impact of tariffs
‘People may use the same tactics for very different reasons’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
Oregon sues to stop Trump military deployment
Speed Read The president wants to send the National Guard into Portland