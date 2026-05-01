‘The most accurate measure of our national capacity has always been sea power’

‘The tragic decline of the American Navy’

Robert D. Kaplan at The New York Times

The U.S. Navy is “in decline relative to its own history and to the growth of the Chinese Navy, and has surrendered the control of the world’s vital choke points,” says Robert D. Kaplan. If the Navy “doesn’t grow significantly in size, the outcome could be disastrous for the whole world,” as “free trade, global capital flows and migration — the root of America’s worldwide power — would be impossible without a great U.S. Navy.”

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‘What has gone wrong with architecture’

Arthur Kay at Time

Architecture “sits between capital, politics, infrastructure, climate, design, engineering, art, psychology and economics,” says Arthur Kay. The job “has been one of great influence.” Architects “can cross over domains, lead public debate on the most pressing issues of the day and work with the greatest power in the land to shape the future of our cities.” But in “responding to wider trends in professional services, architecture embraced specialization,” and “has lost influence by steadily narrowing its scope.”

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‘SCOTUS ruling on voting rights is the Trump administration’s latest attempt to decimate Black political power’

Solomon Jones at The Philadelphia Inquirer

A “6-3 U.S. Supreme Court decision has gutted a key element of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, leaving Black voters twisting in the proverbial wind,” says Solomon Jones. The Voting Rights Act “was meant to protect Black voters, the very people who are now disenfranchised by this decision.” The “destruction of Black power was always the point. But demolishing Black power requires bolstering white supremacy.” This administration “has sought to target African American voting power at every turn.”

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‘Space is critical infrastructure — it needs an alliance to guard it’

Kathleen Curlee and Brian Golden at Newsweek

Space systems “are increasingly vulnerable to collisions and interference that can shut down critical systems such as navigation and communications in an instant,” say Kathleen Curlee and Brian Golden. Robust “policy and international coordination should support the advancement of space infrastructure and protection of the capabilities that already exist. What is needed is a military-backed alliance in space: an Artemis Alliance.” The “value of space goes well beyond the satellites we use each day.”

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