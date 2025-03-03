'Some news organizations will fight, in an atmosphere of constant anxiety'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'The Washington Post is dying a death of despair'
George Packer at The Atlantic
The "Washington Post is dying not in darkness but by the light of noon, and by its own hand," says George Packer. A "national newspaper like the Post should speak to a democratic public and represent public opinion, which means publishing the widest possible range of thoughtful views." When "it ceases to do so, it becomes more like the narrow, partisan, mutually hostile and uncomprehending media that create most of the noise in America today."
'The Oscars remind us why we need more indie films'
Bing Chen at Time
With "recent political and economic pressures, powerful decision makers have retreated to 'safety' and greenlight proven franchises," says Bing Chen. But "indie film, by contrast, has always been the breeding ground for creative expression and societal progression." If "indie film is to survive, it needs a new model — one that learns from the most successful creative movements." We "have an opportunity to tell bold, courageous stories" that "unite us, challenge us, and push us towards expanded possibilities."
'RFK Jr.'s skeptics say overhauling school lunch is impossible — it's not'
Ashley Tyrner-Dolce at Newsweek
Many "Americans face significant barriers to accessing and affording healthy foods," says Ashley Tyrner-Dolce. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "has shed light on the severe impact of unhealthy foods on American children's health — a problem that has been ignored for far too long." Investing in "food as a foundation of health must begin with providing nutritious school meals for our children." Overhauling "school lunches is a straightforward initiative with far-reaching benefits and should be a top priority for policymakers."
'Democrats must become the workers' party again'
Sherrod Brown at The New Republic
Democrats "must become the workers' party again," and it is "an electoral and a moral imperative," says Sherrod Brown. Democrats "must reckon with how far our party has strayed from our New Deal roots, in terms of both our philosophy toward the economy, and the makeup of our coalition." How "we see ourselves as the Democratic Party — the party of the people, the party of the working class and the middle class — no longer matches up."
