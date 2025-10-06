‘Every argument has a rational, emotional and rhetorical component’
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘The fight for the future of women’s basketball’
Louisa Thomas at The New Yorker
WNBA player Napheesa Collier “spoke bravely while pointing out the obvious,” says Louisa Thomas. Collier “recounted a conversation with Cathy Engelbert, the commissioner,” and stated the “way many people in leadership positions in sports — and especially in the NBA, which owns a substantial portion of the WNBA — talk about women’s professional leagues for years, justifying low salaries and poor playing conditions.” As the “league’s profile has grown, though, so has the gap between the players driving that value.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
‘Blue states should come together to declare an emergency. Here’s how.’
Thomas Geoghegan at The Guardian
Donald Trump is “all about political theater, or circus, and it often seems that even in resisting him, as decent citizens must do, we become part of the circus too,” says Thomas Geoghegan. Why “not put on our own show, our own form of political theater, that leaves Trump out?” We “should create a limited, invitation-only body — an embryonic constitutional convention — that the anti-Trump blue states exclusively set up for themselves, limit to themselves and control.”
‘The rise of America’s hard left’
Rana Foroohar at the Financial Times
We “all know about the rise of the authoritarian right in America, and the risks that it poses to both the economy and society,” but “what about the hard left?” says Rana Foroohar. This “political tail risk is now being taken more seriously by many in the business community who worry that the center-left is disappearing, just as traditional conservatism has given way to MAGA.” Populism is “clearly what’s driving the move among Democratic incumbents.”
‘Gen X may be the first to need a universal basic income after late-career job loss’
Annette Nierobisz and Dana Sawchuk at The Hill
Estimates “suggest that half of all white-collar jobs will disappear as artificial intelligence advances. How will older white-collar workers displaced in the AI revolution fare?” say Annette Nierobisz and Dana Sawchuk. A “larger proportion of Gen X are susceptible to hard falls than their predecessors.” It’s “impossible to prepare for a bout of unemployment extended indefinitely by age discrimination in the hiring process.” This “demands a structural solution and a universal basic income might be the answer.”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
October 6 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday’s political cartoons include bad news overload, Donald Trump repeatedly crossing a red line, and the Statue of Liberty fallen on hard times
-
Scorching hot sauces that pack a punch
The Week Recommends The best sauces to tingle your lips and add a fiery kick to your food
-
Syria’s strange post-Assad election
The Explainer Sunday’s limited vote ‘suited the phase Syria is undergoing’, says interim president
-
‘Conspiracy theories about her disappearance do a disservice’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Why is this government shutdown so consequential?
Today's Big Question Federal employee layoffs could be in the thousands
-
‘This isn’t just semantics’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Criminals aren’t waiting for Congress to act’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Used correctly, the drug is safe’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Shutdown: Democrats stand firm, at a cost
Feature With Trump refusing to negotiate, Democrats’ fight over health care could push the government toward a shutdown
-
‘People may use the same tactics for very different reasons’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘This will support jobs and manufacturing right here in America’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day