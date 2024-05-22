'The U.S. has fallen into Iran's trap'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Weakness invites war with Iran'
Seth Cropsey in The Wall Street Journal
Iran has used the war its Hamas allies ignited in Gaza to "accomplish a primary strategic objective — dividing the U.S. and Israel," says Seth Cropsey. President Joe Biden responded to Israel's Rafah push by pausing some military shipments to Israel, accelerating a "potential rupture with the Jewish state that overwhelmingly benefits America's enemies." Iran can't "conquer Israel," but it can turn world opinion against Israel and the U.S. by exploiting Biden's weakness to "slow down the war."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Biden is counting on abortion to help him win. That's risky.'
Melissa Gira Grant in The New Republic
The consensus is that the overturning of Roe v. Wade is a "gift for Biden and a potential landmine" for his election rival, Donald Trump, says Melissa Gira Grant. The theory is that Biden can "benefit from the Dobbs decision by condemning Republicans for helping to overturn Roe," and Trump will help by taking credit for ending Roe, turning away moderates. But polls suggest Dobbs didn't change voters' abortion views as much as campaigns think.
'Flying is getting more turbulent. Airlines better buckle up.'
Lara Williams at Bloomberg
It's not yet clear what caused the violent turbulence that left one person with a heart condition dead on a Singapore Airlines flight, says Lara Williams. Monsoon season might have contributed. "But we'd be foolish to ignore the role that the climate crisis is playing in making air travel choppier." Wind shears within jet streams are increasing and worsening severe turbulence as the atmosphere warms. New aircraft should be designed with that in mind. Meanwhile, "buckle up."
'The raiding of Red Lobster'
Luke Goldstein at The American Prospect
"Endless Shrimp" didn't bankrupt Red Lobster, says Luke Goldstein. The promotion was a "disaster," but losses only totaled $11 million. Red Lobster is investigating whether majority shareholder and seafood supplier Thai Union Group pushed the deal to boost its own sales. But the "fiasco was a minor speed bump amid a series of poor business decisions," including the sale of Red Lobster's "most valuable asset" — its real estate — by a previous private equity owner, Golden Gate Capital.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Harold Maass is a contributing editor at The Week. He has been writing for The Week since the 2001 debut of the U.S. print edition and served as editor of TheWeek.com when it launched in 2008. Harold started his career as a newspaper reporter in South Florida and Haiti. He has previously worked for a variety of news outlets, including The Miami Herald, ABC News and Fox News, and for several years wrote a daily roundup of financial news for The Week and Yahoo Finance.
-
Trump won't testify as trial enters final phase
Speed Read Despite his public insistence on testifying, Trump's defense team called two witnesses, "neither of them the former president"
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Norway, Ireland, Spain recognize Palestinian state
Speed Read The move was spurred by international outrage over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Why would Rishi Sunak call an election now?
Today's big question Prime minister expected to announce snap summer election
By Hollie Clemence, The Week UK Published
-
Norway, Ireland, Spain recognize Palestinian state
Speed Read The move was spurred by international outrage over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Florida and other states move to block Chinese citizens from buying US homes
Under the Radar The block comes courtesy of a law that is currently being challenged in Florida's court system
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'We should arm our spacecraft'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
ICC seeks warrants for Netanyahu, Hamas chief
Speed Read The International Criminal Court's top prosecutor said Hamas broke international law and Israel committed war crimes
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Is Biden in denial about his bad polls?
Today's Big Question Voters haven't started paying attention to the presidential race, he says
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
'Ignore the polls. They're stupid.'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
Biden delivers Morehouse graduation speech
Speed Read It was the president's first time addressing a college campus since the breakout of Gaza war protests
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Iran president dead in helicopter crash
Speed Read Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian were found dead at the site
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published