US, Israel brace for Iran retaliatory strikes

An Iranian attack on Israel is believed to be imminent

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members attend funeral for slain Iranian commanders
Tehran has vowed to punish Israel for an April 1 strike in Syria that killed Iranian commanders
(Image credit: Morteza Nikoubazl / NurPhoto via Getty Images)
By Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened

The top U.S. commander for the Middle East, Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, traveled to Israel on Thursday to coordinate Israel's defense against an expected attack from Iran as soon as this weekend. Tehran has vowed to punish Israel for an April 1 strike in Syria that killed senior Iranian commanders.

