The Iraqi bill to lower the age of marriage for girls to nine

Politicians and activists are protesting the conservative bill, which would give religious leaders more power over personal affairs

A group of Iraqi men and women protests a proposed law, holding signs and yelling
The proposed amendment to a decades-old law sparked a protest in Baghdad's Tahrir Square on 4 August
(Image credit: Ahmad Al-Rubaye / Contributor / Getty Images)
By
published
in the explainer

A proposed amendment to Iraq's family legislation could "hand more power in family matters to clerics" and, alarmingly, "open the door for marriage to be legalised for children as young as nine years old".

Women's rights advocates and their political allies fiercely oppose the proposal, said Middle East Eye. It is backed by Coordination Framework – a coalition made up of conservative, Shia religious factions that have "dominated" Iraqi politics since 2021, said The Guardian.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Iraq Marriage Politics The Explainer
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Abby Wilson
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸