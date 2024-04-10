Is David Cameron overshadowing Rishi Sunak?

Current PM faces 'thorny dilemma' about how to use predecessor enjoying return to world stage

Rishi Sunak and David Cameron visit South Korea, 21 November 2023
Cameron 'seems to have been given licence to set British foreign policy' while Sunak 'focuses on domestic issues'
By The Week UK
published

Rishi Sunak faces a dilemma about how to deploy a predecessor he appointed foreign secretary but who now appears to have overshadowed him abroad and increasingly at home.

As if to stress his renewed world standing, David Cameron made a detour on his US trip to meet with former president, and current Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Monday.

