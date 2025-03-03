CPAC: Scenes from a MAGA zoo

Standing ovations, chainsaws, and salutes

Elon Musk
Elon Musk holds up a chainsaw during the Conservative Political Action Conference
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

To see how thoroughly warped the Republican Party has become, said Asawin Suebsaeng in Rolling Stone, witness the “apocalyptic form of group therapy” for “frantically aggrieved” Fox News viewers at last week’s Conservative Political Action Conference just outside Washington, D.C. In an atmosphere of triumphant malice, President Trump received standing ovations and shouts of “We love you” while bragging about pardoning the Jan. 6 “political prisoners,” calling MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow “a threat to democracy,” and promising that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would “find” the cause of autism.

A frenetic Elon Musk wearing sunglasses gleefully waved around a chainsaw to show what he plans to do to the federal government, while shouting such inanities as “I am become meme” and “Legalize comedy!” Rabid MAGA supporter Steve Bannon made a quick, straight-armed gesture that sure looked like a Nazi salute while calling for Trump to run again in 2028 and shouting “Fight, fight, fight!” All in all, this CPAC carnival was so comically dark that it felt like “a caricature of Trumpist depravity.”

