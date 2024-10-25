Donald Trump and the fascism debate

Democrats sound the alarm, but Republicans say 'it's always the F-word'

"There is no precedent for such a thing in American history"
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Many top Democrats thought it for years. Now they are saying it out loud: They think Donald Trump is a fascist.

While Trump's potential ties to fascism have been debated in public for nearly a decade, many Democrats running for federal office thought the term was "best left unsaid," said The New York Times. That is changing. Trump is "about fascism," Charlemagne Tha God said during his podcast interview with Kamala Harris. "Can't we just say that?" "Yes, we can say that," Harris said. That followed revelations in a new book that retired Gen. Mark A. Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had called Trump "fascist to the core." Trump's Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly agreed.

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

