Trump aims to be a fascist dictator, John Kelly says

The retired general was Trump's chief of staff from 2017 to 2019

James Mattis, Donald Trump and John Kelly
James Mattis, Donald Trump and John Kelly seen during a Cabinet meeting in Trump's first administration
(Image credit: Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

John Kelly became the latest retired four-star general who served in Donald Trump's first administration to warn of the dangers of a second Trump term, in articles and audio recordings published Tuesday in The New York Times and The Atlantic. Kelly, Trump's Homeland Security secretary and then White House chief of staff, said in his view, "Trump met the definition of a fascist, would govern like a dictator if allowed and had no understanding of the Constitution or the concept of rule of law," the Times paraphrased. Trump told Latino supporters in Florida Tuesday that "as president, you have tremendous ... you have extreme power."

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

