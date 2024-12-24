Is there a Christmas curse on Downing Street?

Keir Starmer could follow a long line of prime ministers forced to swap festive cheer for the dreaded Christmas crisis

Keir Starmer walks past the Downing Street Christmas tree with government papers in his hand
Keir Starmer: facing ghosts of Christmas past, present and future all at once?
(Image credit: Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

Keir Starmer is getting ready to celebrate his first Christmas as PM, having secured one of the biggest election landslides less than six months ago.

But amid slumping poll numbers, a flurry of negative headlines, grim economic forecasts, millions calling for an early general election and even a parody song closing in on the festive Top 10, he could be forgiven for thinking the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future are visiting him all at once.

