Israel and Hezbollah teeter toward war

Hezbollah rocket attacks on Sunday sparked wildfires in northern Israel

Israeli firefighter puts out blaze started by Hezbollah rockets
"The fires have put this grinding forgotten conflict squarely on the front pages"
(Image credit: Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

"Israel and Hezbollah are moving closer to a full-scale war after months of escalating hostilities with the Lebanese militant group," The Wall Street Journal said Wednesday, even as the Biden administration is lobbying Arab countries to pressure Hamas to agree to an Israeli cease-fire deal in Gaza. Hezbollah rocket attacks on Sunday sparked wildfires in northern Israel.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Hezbollah Israel
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸