Israel intercepts Houthi rocket after Yemen strike
Just hours after its deadly strike on Houthi rebels, Israel said it shot down a Yemen missile
What happened
Israel said it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen early Sunday, hours after Israeli fighter jets struck Yemen's Houthi-controlled Red Sea port of Hodeidah. Israel said Saturday's strike on Hodeidah, which reportedly killed at least six people and wounded dozens more, was in retaliation for a Houthi drone attack that killed one man in Tel Aviv on Friday.
Who said what
Houthi official Mohammed Abdulsalam called Saturday's attack "brutal Israel aggression against Yemen." Hitting the vital port "does more to hurt the average Yemeni than the Houthis' ability to launch attacks on the Red Sea or Israel," Adam Clements, a retired U.S. Army attaché for Yemen, said to The New York Times.
"The Houthis attacked us over 200 times," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said. "The first time that they harmed an Israeli citizen, we struck them. And we will do this in any place where it may be required."
What next?
"The burst of violence between the distant enemies has threatened to open a new front as Israel battles a series of Iranian proxies," The Associated Press said, including Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

