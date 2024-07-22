Israel intercepts Houthi rocket after Yemen strike

Just hours after its deadly strike on Houthi rebels, Israel said it shot down a Yemen missile

Israeli strike hit oil storage tanks in Yemeni port
Israel said Saturday's strike, which reportedly killed at least six, was in response to a Houthi attack that killed one in Tel Aviv on Friday
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Israel said it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen early Sunday, hours after Israeli fighter jets struck Yemen's Houthi-controlled Red Sea port of Hodeidah. Israel said Saturday's strike on Hodeidah, which reportedly killed at least six people and wounded dozens more, was in retaliation for a Houthi drone attack that killed one man in Tel Aviv on Friday. 

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

