Houthis claim drone attack on Tel Aviv
The attack on the Israeli city killed one person and injured at least 10
What happened
Yemen's Houthi fighters claimed responsibility for a suspected drone attack in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv that killed one person and injured at least 10.
Who said what
The strike early Friday morning "targeted 'Tel Aviv' in occupied Palestine," the Houthi armed forces said in a post on social media.
The blast occurred near the U.S. embassy office in a "high-security area" that is home to a number of diplomatic missions, said Al Jazeera correspondent Mohammed Jamjoom. Police urged local residents "not to touch any rocket remnants that may contain explosives."
The Houthis have launched drones and missiles toward Israel throughout the Israel-Hamas war, "in solidarity with the Palestinian people," said The Associated Press. But until now, "all were intercepted by either Israel or Western allies with forces stationed in the region."
What next?
The Israeli military has launched an investigation to determine why air defense systems failed to intercept the "aerial target." The U.S. is also closely monitoring the situation, government officials told CNN.
Arion McNicoll is a freelance writer at The Week Digital and was previously the UK website’s editor. He has also held senior editorial roles at CNN, The Times and The Sunday Times. Along with his writing work, he co-hosts “Today in History with The Retrospectors”, Rethink Audio’s flagship daily podcast, and is a regular panellist (and occasional stand-in host) on “The Week Unwrapped”. He is also a judge for The Publisher Podcast Awards.
