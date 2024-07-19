Houthis claim drone attack on Tel Aviv

The attack on the Israeli city killed one person and injured at least 10

Israeli policemen search the scene where an explosion took place in Tel Aviv
The Houthis have previously launched drones toward Israel "in solidarity with the Palestinian people"
What happened

Yemen's Houthi fighters claimed responsibility for a suspected drone attack in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv that killed one person and injured at least 10.

