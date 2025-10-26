Political cartoons for October 26

Sunday's editorial cartoons include Young Republicans group chat, Louvre robbery, and more

By
published

This cartoon depicts an elephant labeled &amp;ldquo;Young Republicans&amp;rdquo; dressed in a fascist-style uniform. He holds a cell phone and says in a German accent, &amp;ldquo;Vee apologize for zee contents of das gruppen chat. Zees comments do not accurately reflect zuh views of our organization.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is a takeoff on the film &amp;ldquo;Jaws&amp;rdquo;. A donkey is on a boat named &amp;ldquo;Shutdown.&amp;rdquo; A shark labeled &amp;ldquo;Trump&amp;rdquo; has just bitten off a chunk of the boat and swims away. The donkey says, &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;re going to need a bigger message.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joey Weatherford / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon takes place on a balcony outside the Louvre. A window is broken and a ladder is nearby. Inspector Clouseau speaks into a phone and says, &amp;ldquo;Hello, White House? We need a king!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chip Bok / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

The Week US
