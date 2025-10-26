Political cartoons for October 26
Sunday’s editorial cartoons include Young Republicans group chat, Louvre robbery, and more
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
Why Britain is struggling to stop the ransomware cyberattacks
The Explainer New business models have greatly lowered barriers to entry for criminal hackers
-
Greene’s rebellion: a Maga hardliner turns against Trump
In the Spotlight The Georgia congresswoman’s independent streak has ‘not gone unnoticed’ by the president
-
Crossword: October 26, 2025
The Week's daily crossword puzzle
-
5 seriously spooky political cartoons about Halloween
Cartoons Artists take on the GOP boogeyman, a white sheet, and more
-
Political cartoons for October 25
Cartoons Saturday’s political cartoons include hospital bill trauma, Independence Day, and more
-
5 ballsy cartoons about the new White House ballroom
Cartoons Artists take on the White House Disneyland, a menu for the elites, and more
-
Political cartoons for October 24
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include the news cycle, opening of the new White House ballroom, AI data centers taking over, and more
-
Political cartoons for October 23
Cartoons Thursday’s political cartoons include Mike Johnson's pumpkin patch, great news for crypto scammers, and a suspicious white sheet
-
Political cartoons: The No Kings rally and Kristi Noem vs. frogs
Cartoons Wednesday's editorial cartoons include Donald Trump's construction at the White House, tariffs, and a new investment option
-
Political cartoons for October 21
Cartoons Tuesday’s political cartoons include a high-profile theft, Epstein files keeping Donald Trump up at night, Halloween costumes and scary GOP stories
-
5 vengefully funny cartoons about punishing Trump's political enemies
Cartoons Artists take on vengeance in a shutdown, the hounds of Pam Bondi, and more