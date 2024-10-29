Kamala Harris offers continuity on NATO, Ukraine

Hers is a sharp contrast to Donald Trump's approach

kamala harris shaking hands with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in front of flags of each of their countries
Harris (here with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy) has expressed continued support for Ukraine's war with Russia
(Image credit: Alessandro Della Valle  / Contributor / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

For 75 years, America has served as NATO's backbone. And NATO has backstopped Ukraine in its war against Russia. Kamala Harris says that commitment would remain if she becomes president.

Harris would be "steady on NATO," said Reuters. That stands in "sharp contrast" to Donald Trump's efforts to remake America's relationship with the military alliance. But Harris steadiness on NATO would continue the Biden administration's "staunch support" for the organization, Reuters said. And Harris has vowed to stand by Ukraine against Russia, which she has said is waging "barbaric and inhumane" war with its neighbor.

Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

