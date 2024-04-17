Liz Truss to save the West: is a political comeback really on the cards?

The former prime minister is back with a new tell-all memoir

Illustration of Liz Truss dressed as a superhero with a Union Jack cape
Liz Truss believes that the first step is saving the Conservative Party from itself
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK
published

Former prime minister Liz Truss has stepped back into the political spotlight with the publication of her ambitiously titled new memoir, "Ten Years to Save the West".

Since being ousted in 2022, Britain's shortest-serving PM has remained a largely fringe figure in the Conservative Party. But in recent months, said David Runciman in The Guardian, Truss has "hitched her wagon to a newly launched organisation called Popular Conservatism".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Liz Truss
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us