Scaramucci, who served 11 days under Trump, gives Truss 'kudos' for outlasting milk in the fridge

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, who infamously lasted a short 11 days under former President Donald Trump, has offered up his take on U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss' early resignation.

"Liz Truss lasted 4.1 Scaramuccis," the ex-official tweeted Thursday morning, using the length of his White House tenure as an official unit of measurement. Truss served for a total of 45 days.

Liz Truss lasted 4.1 Scaramuccis — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 20, 2022

Scaramucci also commented on the viral lettuce gag orchestrated by British tabloid The Daily Star, in which Truss' faltering hold on power was pit against the short lifecycle of a pedestrian head of lettuce.

The lettuce won out in the end, but at least Truss "outlasted the milk in the refrigerator. I wasn't able to do that! Kudos," Scaramucci added.

But she outlasted the milk in the refrigerator. I wasn’t able to do that! Kudos. https://t.co/zt4L4yZcxx — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 20, 2022

"1 Scaramucci = carton of milk," he went on. "1 Truss = head of lettuce."

1 Scaramucci = carton of milk 1 Truss = head of lettuce — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 20, 2022

Alright, but what grocery item is a Kardashian?