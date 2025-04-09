Musk and Navarro feud as Trump's trade war escalates

The spat between DOGE chief Elon Musk and Trump's top trade adviser Peter Navarro suggests divisions within the president's MAGA coalition

What happened

As President Donald Trump's trade war enters a new stage with Wednesday's imposition of steep "reciprocal" tariffs on more than 100 countries, two of his top advisers are publicly feuding over trade policy. DOGE chief Elon Musk Tuesday called Trump's top trade adviser Peter Navarro "truly a moron" who is "dumber than a sack of bricks," mocking him as "Peter Retarrdo." Navarro, who is publicly pushing for permanent tariffs to revive U.S. manufacturing, said Musk was less a "car manufacturer" than an "assembler" of foreign parts.

