Why are lawmakers ringing the alarms about New Jersey's mysterious drones?

Unexplained lights in the night sky have residents of the Garden State on edge, and elected officials demanding answers

Illustration of a drone swarm in the evening sky
The mystery of alleged drone swarms over the Garden State has residents and lawmakers up in arms over government secrecy and a lack of local resources
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

There is perhaps no more quintessentially American phenomenon than widespread panic over strange lights in the sky and the unknown implications thereof. From Orson Welles' panic-inducing broadcast of "The War of the Worlds" to popular culture's obsession with flying saucers outside of Roswell, New Mexico, ours is a country that seemingly cannot help but look up and wonder: "What the heck is that?"

For the past several days, that has been the question on the minds of New Jersey residents baffled and unnerved by a sudden proliferation of supposed drones hovering over the Garden State without warning or explanation. The mysterious lights have prompted demands for federal investigation as speculation about the unmanned aerial vehicles runs rampant throughout the state and across the eastern seaboard. As theories abound and lawmakers urge calm, here's what people know about the unexplained drone swarms, and why some officials are ringing the alarms about what they might mean.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸