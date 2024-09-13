Parliament to P45: is there a life after politics?

Some former MPs make millions but others are facing a 'financial cliff edge'

Tom Pursglove
Ex-Conservative minister Tom Pursglove told the BBC this week that, two months after losing his seat, he is still looking for a job
By
published

One moment you're sat in the heart of power and the next you're jobless – that is the brutal reality for many MPs who lost their seats at the general election.

The experiences of former MPs vary: ex-Conservative member and government minister Tom Pursglove told the BBC this week that, two months after he lost his seat, he is still looking for a new job, but others have quickly made millions of pounds after leaving office.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

