Pentagon grants ousted LGBTQ vets full benefits

The new ruling will apply to more than 820 LGBTQ veterans

LGBTQ veterans say goodbye to the US military&#039;s &quot;don&#039;t ask, don&#039;t tell&quot; policy
LGBTQ veterans say goodbye to the US military's "don't ask, don't tell" policy in 2011
(Image credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The Pentagon said Tuesday that more than 820 LGBTQ veterans kicked out of the military under the now-defunct "don't ask, don't tell" policy had been upgraded to honorable discharges following a yearlong review ordered by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. About 96% of the roughly 13,500 service members affected by the policy, in place from 1994 to 2011, have now received honorable discharges, the Defense Department said.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

