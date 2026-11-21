America’s midterm elections are over, said Chris Brennan in USA Today, but the political reckoning for the failures of Donald Trump’s second term is only “just getting started”. The person feeling the most heat today? Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The least-popular member of Donald Trump’s cabinet, he has been the “most unwavering cheerleader” for the Iran war, seen as one of the main causes of the Republicans’ electoral drubbing. The Republican congressman Thomas Massie launched an impeachment drive against Hegseth last week, accusing him of, among other things, waging war against Iran without congressional authority, and engaging in extrajudicial killings in his campaign against drug traffickers in the Caribbean. It looked at one point as if the impeachment might succeed, but after Trump threw his support behind Hegseth, and 11 Democrats failed to vote (several of them blaming traffic for their absences), the process stalled.

A ‘long-time irritant’

It was all a bit of a damp squib, said Jim Newell on Slate. That was partly down to Massie himself. A “quirky libertarian”, he is a “long-time irritant of his fellow House Republican members, as well as the president”.

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He’d have won more votes if he’d framed his impeachment differently. The fact is, most Republicans don’t have a problem with what Hegseth has done in the Caribbean or Venezuela, and are not “outright opposed to confronting Iran”. If Massie had focused on Hegseth’s mismanagement of the Pentagon, his sacking of generals and “his apparent discovery of the importance of the Strait of Hormuz only after hostilities began”, he’d have had more luck.

‘Imposing accountability’

The Democrats can revive the impeachment bid in 2027 – and “they should”, said David French in The New York Times. It’s not about “retribution or vengeance. It’s about imposing accountability for an unconstitutional war.”

The War Powers Resolution specifies that when an administration initiates military action, it must promptly notify Congress and then, within 60 days, either secure its consent or end hostilities. Trump’s team has totally ignored that resolution.

The president should answer for that, not Hegseth, said David Harsanyi in the Washington Examiner. Besides, this administration is hardly the first to breach the resolution. You can find Hegseth obnoxious and believe the former Fox News co-host is useless at his job. “But he’s done nothing to deserve impeachment.”