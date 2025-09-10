Peter Mandelson called Epstein his 'best pal' in birthday note

The UK's ambassador to Washington described the late convicted paedophile as an 'intelligent, sharp-witted man'

A picture of Peter Mandelson (left) and Jeffrey Epstein published by the US House Oversight Committee
A letter written by Peter Mandelson to Jeffrey Epstein for the financier's 50th birthday has been released by US lawmakers.

In it the UK's ambassador to Washington describes the late convicted paedophile as his "best pal". The note was contained in a "birthday book" compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell in 2003 that features photographs, captions and tributes from Epstein's inner circle.

