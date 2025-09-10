Peter Mandelson called Epstein his 'best pal' in birthday note

A letter written by Peter Mandelson to Jeffrey Epstein for the financier's 50th birthday has been released by US lawmakers.

In it the UK's ambassador to Washington describes the late convicted paedophile as his "best pal". The note was contained in a "birthday book" compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell in 2003 that features photographs, captions and tributes from Epstein's inner circle.

Mandelson's entries spanned 10 pages, including a message calling Epstein an "intelligent, sharp-witted man" who had "parachuted" into his life.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

The tributes in the book "cast a sordid shadow over his circle of friends", said Rob Crilly in The Telegraph. "Their innuendo-laden messages, photos and drawings raise awkward questions about who knew what, and when."

Victims of Epstein said yesterday that Mandelson must be sacked after the publication of his message to the convicted paedophile.

Mandelson has reiterated previous comments expressing his regret over the relationship. That may be, said Mark Stone on Sky News, but there remains a huge disconnect between his assertion that "my knowledge of him is something that I regret" and this new revelation that Epstein was his "best pal".