Peter Mandelson called Epstein his 'best pal' in birthday note
The UK's ambassador to Washington described the late convicted paedophile as an 'intelligent, sharp-witted man'
A letter written by Peter Mandelson to Jeffrey Epstein for the financier's 50th birthday has been released by US lawmakers.
In it the UK's ambassador to Washington describes the late convicted paedophile as his "best pal". The note was contained in a "birthday book" compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell in 2003 that features photographs, captions and tributes from Epstein's inner circle.
Mandelson's entries spanned 10 pages, including a message calling Epstein an "intelligent, sharp-witted man" who had "parachuted" into his life.
The tributes in the book "cast a sordid shadow over his circle of friends", said Rob Crilly in The Telegraph. "Their innuendo-laden messages, photos and drawings raise awkward questions about who knew what, and when."
Victims of Epstein said yesterday that Mandelson must be sacked after the publication of his message to the convicted paedophile.
Mandelson has reiterated previous comments expressing his regret over the relationship. That may be, said Mark Stone on Sky News, but there remains a huge disconnect between his assertion that "my knowledge of him is something that I regret" and this new revelation that Epstein was his "best pal".
Arion McNicoll is a freelance writer at The Week Digital and was previously the UK website’s editor. He has also held senior editorial roles at CNN, The Times and The Sunday Times. Along with his writing work, he co-hosts “Today in History with The Retrospectors”, Rethink Audio’s flagship daily podcast, and is a regular panellist (and occasional stand-in host) on “The Week Unwrapped”. He is also a judge for The Publisher Podcast Awards.
