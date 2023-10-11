'Politicians now see the nanny state as a necessity rather than a nice-to-have'

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The rise of Britain's new nanny state

Bagehot columnist in The Economist

Today's politicians "see the nanny state as a necessity, rather than a nice-to-have", according to The Economist's Bagehot column. And while it used to be "paternalistic, protecting people from themselves", the aim now is "protecting the state from the people". Government will "intrude more into the lives of voters, in a bid to keep a lid on the cost of the services they demand". In "the new nanny state", with proposed bans on cigarettes and junk-food adverts, "everyone is a public servant".

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

The hateful ideology behind pro-Hamas demonstrations

The Telegraph editorial board

"The motives behind the murderous Hamas incursion into Israel are hard to fathom beyond a desire to kill Jews," says The Telegraph's leader article. Hamas has "no interest in a two-state solution". The militant group "want Israel destroyed and do not recognise its right to exist", and "pro-Palestinian activists in the West who are backing Hamas are in reality subscribing to a profoundly hateful anti-Semitic ideology".

Read more

Crypto was never more than a solution in search of a problem

Adam Lashinsky in The Washington Post

Crypto was supposed to represent "a paradigmatic shift in the global finance industry", writes Adam Lashinsky for The Washington Post. Backers "dreamed of a new method of stored value, like gold", but digital currencies have "no inherent value" and are not "backed by the full faith and credit of a credible government". These limitations are recognised by "non-dreamers", but the fraud trial of "crypto kingpin" Sam Bankman-Fried "is a painful reminder of how easy it is to run the big con on a lot of folks".

Read more

Spain's high-speed trains aren't just efficient, they have transformed people's lives

María Ramírez for The Guardian

Over the past few decades, Spain has built "the longest high-speed rail network in Europe", says María Ramírez in The Guardian, and "the second longest in the world, now spanning approximately 2,500 miles". Meanwhile, Britain has managed 68 miles with the HS2 "high-speed fiasco". Spain's achievement "can be traced directly to a combination of unusual political consensus and EU funding". And while "many Spaniards don't realise" the extent of our railway success, they would "find it difficult to imagine living without" it.

Read more