Qatar's power play

The tiny Arab nation is buying friends and influence in Washington. What does it want?

Trump with Emir Al Thani in Doha
Since 2017, the emirate has spent some $225 million on lobbying and public relations efforts in Washington
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

What is Qatar doing in the U.S.? 

It's showering money and gifts on key political players, last month presenting President Trump with a $400 million luxury Boeing 747 that could eventually serve as Air Force One. Trump's acceptance of the jet drew criticism from even staunch MAGA allies: Far-right influencer Laura Loomer called it a gift from "jihadists in suits," alluding to Qatar's extensive ties to Islamist groups across the Middle East. That 747 was just the most public display of a yearslong push by ultra-wealthy Qatar—the Connecticut-size nation is the world's third-largest exporter of liquefied natural gas—to curry favor with both Republicans and Democrats. Since 2017, the emirate has spent some $225 million on lobbying and public relations efforts in Washington. Some of that cash flowed to Mercury Public Affairs when it was led by Susie Wiles, now Trump's chief of staff, and to FBI Director Kash Patel, a former consultant for Qatar. Attorney General Pam Bondi, who signed off on the 747 gift as legal, used to work for a lobbying firm that earned $115,000 a month from Qatar. And New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, former chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was found guilty in January of taking bribes under the expectation he'd "use his influence and power" to "benefit the government of Qatar." But the Arab nation's spending spree isn't solely focused on politicians.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸