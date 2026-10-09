Rahm Emanuel’s anti-impeachment message to Democrats isn’t landing with everyone

Ahead of a likely presidential run, the former Chicago Mayor and White House advisor is urging caution

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Rahm Emanuel speaks during the Inaugural Events Of The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library on July 03, 2026
The longtime party insider has some harsh words for fellow Democrats banking on immediate impeachment action
(Image credit: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library)

With polls showing a potentially historic showing for democratic candidates in next month’s midterm elections, former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has a message for some in his party’s most enthusiastic base: slow down. Should the Democrats take control of one, if not both, chambers of Congress next term, the party should not expend energy impeaching President Donald Trump. Instead, they should focus on a “comprehensive ethics package” that can be used for future accountability. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Emanuel’s message of temperance has not been fully embraced by a party whose base is champing at the bit for change.

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

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