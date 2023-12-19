'Regardless of Trump's fraud trial verdict, he remains a threat to democracy'

Trump Is About to Hear a Big Fraud Verdict

Timothy L. O'Brien on Bloomberg

As Donald Trump's civil fraud trial in New York concludes, the irony is that the state where he made his fortune "may send him into financial exile", writes Timothy L. O'Brien on Bloomberg. His various trials are happening while Trump is "well on his way to securing the Republican nomination for the presidency". But regardless of the outcomes, he is a "threat to the rule of law and a threat to democracy".

Jimmy Lai trial must reflect Hong Kong's judicial independence not political pressure

South China Morning Post editorial board

"The level of international interest" in the trial of former media tycoon Jimmy Lai "is unparalleled", says the South China Morning Post editorial board. But this trial "is not just about him"; the "judicial independence" of Hong Kong "will also be under scrutiny". The case is important for the city's "international profile, image and reputation", so the court must "carry out its duty… without fear or favour".

Lack of transparency

The Telegraph editorial board

Four Conservative MPs are being investigated by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, but for precisely what "we do not know", writes The Telegraph editorial board. The official charge is "significant damage to the reputation of the House as a whole, or of its members generally", which "on the face of it, sounds serious". But what is clear is that "constituents and the public" both "should be told" what is going on, for transparency's sake.

£600 for a Christmas day dinner? Rip off Britain at its worst

Yasmin Alibhai-Brown on the i news site

It is hard to feel "merry, or full of festive cheer" given the "world is in such a perilous state", says Yasmin Alibhai-Brown on the i news site. But to make matters worse, certain establishments "charging £600 per person for Christmas lunch are fully booked up". This is the fault of "millionaires and billionaires" who have "distorted the leisure and hospitality sectors" with their excess. "That maddens me. And should madden you too."

