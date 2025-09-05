RFK Jr. faces bipartisan heat in Senate hearing
The health secretary defended his leadership amid CDC turmoil and deflected questions about the restricted availability of vaccines
What happened
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faced sharp questioning Thursday while testifying before the Senate Finance Committee. He defended his leadership amid turmoil at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, blamed former CDC Director Susan Monarez for her recent firing and deflected questions about the restricted availability of key vaccines.
Who said what
Kennedy was "remarkably combative and dismissive" during three hours of testimony, "refusing to budge from his stance on vaccines, autism, Medicaid and the CDC," said The New York Times. The hearing was "punctuated with heated back-and-forth exchanges," with Kennedy "effectively getting into shouting matches" with several lawmakers.
The health secretary faced "sharp questioning from both Democrats and Republicans" and endured "bipartisan criticism" for his work limiting vaccine availability, said The Wall Street Journal. Although he "rejected assertions that he was taking vaccines away," senators "pointed to examples of immunocompromised people being denied Covid vaccines under new federal limits on who can get them." Kennedy also "claimed, wrongly," that officials at the CDC "failed to do anything" about Covid during the 2020 pandemic, said The Associated Press.
What next?
The hearing showed that Republican support for Kennedy is "starting to waver" on Capitol Hill, Politico said, possibly "driven by an August memo from Trump's longtime pollster" showing that "the overwhelming majority of voters support vaccines." As Kennedy advances "antivaccine policies at the federal level," the Journal said, CDC employees are "torn on the agency's future and their own."
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
White House defends boat strike as legal doubts mount
Speed Read Experts say there was no legal justification for killing 11 alleged drug-traffickers
-
September 5 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include the GOP and Donald Trump with a Jeffrey Epstein problem and diseases flocking to Florida
-
Quit-smoking ads are being put out
Under the radar The dissolution of a government-funded campaign could lead to more smokers in the future
-
White House defends boat strike as legal doubts mount
Speed Read Experts say there was no legal justification for killing 11 alleged drug-traffickers
-
Epstein accusers urge full file release, hint at own list
speed read A rally was organized by Reps. Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie, who are hoping to force a vote on their Epstein Files Transparency Act
-
Court hands Harvard a win in Trump funding battle
Speed Read The Trump administration was ordered to restore Harvard's $2 billion in research grants
-
Florida aims to end all state vaccine requirements
Speed Read Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continues to cut vaccine access and install anti-vaccine activists at the FDA and CDC
-
US kills 11 on 'drug-carrying boat' off Venezuela
Speed Read Trump claimed those killed in the strike were 'positively identified Tren de Aragua Narcoterrorists' shipping drugs to the US
-
Trump vows to send federal forces to Chicago, Baltimore
Speed Read The announcement followed a California judge ruling that Trump's LA troop deployment was illegal
-
Trump crypto token launch earns family billions
Speed Read The World Liberty Financial token is now the Trump family's 'most valuable asset'
-
RFK Jr. names new CDC head as staff revolt
Speed Read Kennedy installed his deputy, Jim O'Neill, as acting CDC director