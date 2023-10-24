'Rishi Sunak needs new policies to turn things around, not political strategies'

Rishi Sunak needs policy solutions, not political strategies

Stephen Bush in the Financial Times

"A high-profile reshuffle or another change of direction is not going to help the prime minister turn things around," says Stephen Bush in the Financial Times. Rishi Sunak's problem is that when people "can't get a doctor's appointment", and "when petty crimes go unsolved" and "two-thirds of British households are cutting back on spending", political strategies "are no longer adequate solutions". The Tory leader would "be better off rolling the dice with a new policy for the NHS than a new party chair".

Viktor Orban: Enemy Within

The Times editorial board

Viktor Orban's refusal to provide military aid to Ukraine "is part of a disturbing pattern" that is taking the Hungarian prime minister "out of the western mainstream and into the sticky embrace" of Vladimir Putin, says The Times leader. "It is a dangerous position to take in troubled times" – and some analysts suggest the "Putin-Orban love-in is a way to break up the unity of the European Union".

We need another Industrial Revolution

Adrian Pabst in The New Statesman

"As globalisation slows down, the world's great powers are pursuing their national interests and economic resilience even more aggressively," writes Adrian Pabst. So as a "middle-sized power", the UK needs "to adapt and rethink its economic model". A new approach "that combines home-building with re-industrialisation would revive the UK economy", Pabst argues in The New Statesman, and "would enable the left to build a New Deal for the 21st century".

Shoplifting is not a victimless crime

The Telegraph editorial board

Britain's shoplifting epidemic "is not the fault of the police but of politicians" who "downgraded" such thefts "from what was once considered a relatively serious crime to a misdemeanour", says The Telegraph leader. Only 14% of shoplifting offences now result in a charge, down from 30% five years ago, and this "has encouraged a belief that shoplifting is 'victimless'". But "many staff, especially in small shops, would beg to disagree".

