Russia accused of election agitation, firebomb plot

European officials said Russian operatives were plotting to smuggle incendiary devices aboard planes bound for the US

DHL cargo plane, Frankfurt
Russia is making efforts to 'discredit' the US electoral process and 'stoke partisan discord'
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Russia is the "most active threat" among foreign adversaries conducting "influence operations intended to undermine public confidence in the integrity of U.S. elections and stoke divisions among Americans," U.S. intelligence and cybersecurity agencies said in a joint statement Monday night. European security officials separately accused Russian operatives of plotting to smuggle incendiary devices aboard European cargo or passenger planes headed for the U.S. and Canada, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

