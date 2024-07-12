US and Germany foil Russian assassination plot
The target was the CEO of Rheinmetall, which has been making weapons for Ukraine
What happened
The U.S. and Germany have reportedly thwarted a Russian plot to kill the CEO of German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, which has been producing shells and tanks for Ukraine.
Who said what
The plot to kill Armin Papperger (pictured above) was one of a series of Russian plans to assassinate defense industry executives across Europe, according to five U.S. and Western officials who spoke anonymously to CNN.
Russian military intelligence has carried out a "series of arsons aimed at disrupting the supply of weapons and other materiel to Ukraine," said The New York Times. But the assassination plot was a significant escalation, officials said. "Russia's intensifying campaign of subversion is something that we are taking extremely seriously," said U.S. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson in a statement.
What next?
A senior NATO official told CNN that Russia's sabotage campaign was ramping up because Moscow sees a window of opportunity before additional Western munitions arrive on the battlefield in Ukraine. For Russia, this "is a prime time to target the West in these types of operations to try to undermine support and prevent the flow of weapons there," the unnamed official said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Arion McNicoll is a freelance writer at The Week Digital and was previously the UK website’s editor. He has also held senior editorial roles at CNN, The Times and The Sunday Times. Along with his writing work, he co-hosts “Today in History with The Retrospectors”, Rethink Audio’s flagship daily podcast, and is a regular panellist (and occasional stand-in host) on “The Week Unwrapped”. He is also a judge for The Publisher Podcast Awards.
-
Will the housing slump ever end?
Today's Big Question Probably not until mortgage rates come down
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
US inflation cools further in welcome sign for economy
Speed Read Prices fell in June for the first time in four years
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
First Israeli report on Oct. 7 finds 'severe mistakes and errors' in IDF response
Speed Reads Israeli military admits failures in response to deadly Hamas attack that triggered Gaza war
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Ukraine's F-16 fighter jets to fly 'this summer'
Speed Read Warplanes sent by the U.S. and other NATO allies will help combat Russian forces
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Senators seek special counsel for Clarence Thomas' gifts
Speed Read Democrats called for a criminal investigation of the Supreme Court justice
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump revels in Democrat disarray, slams Kamala Harris
Speed Read The presidential nominee returned to the campaign trail on Tuesday
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Biden says NATO will help Ukraine beat Russia
Speed Reads The president made an impassioned speech to open the NATO summit in Washington
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Russia bombs Kyiv children's hospital
Speed Reads The daytime barrage interrupted heart surgeries and killed at least 40 people
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
David Cameron resigns as Sunak names shadow cabinet
Speed Read New foreign secretary joins 12 shadow ministers brought in to fill vacancies after electoral decimation
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Surprise win for left alliance in French election
Speed Read A loose alliance of left-wing parties is on course to become France's biggest parliamentary bloc
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Biden on campaign trail as Democratic concern grows
Speed Read Multiple members of his party have called for the president to step down
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published