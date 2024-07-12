US and Germany foil Russian assassination plot

The target was the CEO of Rheinmetall, which has been making weapons for Ukraine

CEO of Rheinmetall AG Armin Papperger
The plot to kill Armin Papperger was one of a series of Russian plans to assassinate defense industry executives, CNN reported
What happened

The U.S. and Germany have reportedly thwarted a Russian plot to kill the CEO of German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, which has been producing shells and tanks for Ukraine.

