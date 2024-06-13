'We must instead learn how to do better science faster'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Covid taught us a lot for future pandemics. Attacking Fauci doesn't make us safer.'
Dr. Ashish K. Jha at USA Today
While "baseless attacks on Dr. [Anthony] Fauci may be comforting to some, it doesn't get to the heart of the issues — and certainly doesn't make our country better prepared for the future pandemics and other health challenges," says Dr. Ashish K. Jha. The "idea of social distancing wasn't new," and "Congress unfairly attacked Dr. Fauci for the failures of the CDC and the Trump administration during the Covid-19 pandemic" even though Fauci "was internally pushing for better data."
'What exactly did Justice Alito say that was wrong?'
Marc O. DeGirolami at The New York Times
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito "has been widely criticized this week for remarks he made," but "none of his remarks was improper for a judge to make," says Marc O. DeGirolami. Alito "assented ... that it is important to win 'the moral argument' and 'return our country to a place of godliness,'" but he "did not mention any pending case or litigation," and his views "are not so extreme as to merit denunciation" from the public.
'Some readers think bias taints our news report. They're right.'
Stephen Buckley at The Dallas Morning News
Reporters at The Dallas Morning News "do get all sides of the story. They just don't do it consistently," says Stephen Buckley. Reporters "are consciously unfair," and "when we interview sources with whom we might be sympathetic, we are not as quick to dig for other, opposing voices. We are selective about weaving in voices from all sides." While "conservative voices are frequently missing," they themselves "are at times to blame, as they don't want to be quoted in The News."
'It's time to finally pass the DREAM Act'
Janine Joseph at Newsweek
The DREAM Act has been introduced in Congress a "dizzying 10 plus times since" DACA passed, says Janine Joseph, and "something must give." Americans "must demand that our representatives support legislation that paves a more expansive and humane path toward citizenship for the estimated 11 million Americans living without legal status." It is "more than about time to pass the DREAM Act," especially since "at this point, the eldest DACA recipients are in their early 40s."
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
DNA suggests Mayans sacrificed boy siblings
Speed Read These findings "flew in the face of the argument that it was mostly young virgin women" being sacrificed
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Southern Baptists vote to oppose IVF
Speed Read The nonbinding resolution urges Southern Baptists to consider embryos as people
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
G7 summit opens with Russian cash for Kyiv
Speed Read Leaders from the G7 group agreed to give Ukraine $50B backed by frozen Russian assets
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
-
The road to theocracy
Opinion When justices and presidents promote one religion
By William Falk Published