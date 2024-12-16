South Korea impeaches president, eyes charges

Yoon Suk Yeol faces investigations on potential insurrection and abuse of power charges

South Koreans cheer impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol
Yoon's impeachment motion was driven by his short-lived imposition of martial law
(Image credit: Chris Jung / NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

South Korea's Constitutional Court today began weighing whether to ratify Saturday's impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. The opposition-led National Assembly's successful impeachment motion, driven by Yoon's short-lived imposition of martial law on Dec. 3, immediately suspended him from office, making Prime Minister Han Duck-soo the acting president. Yoon also faces at least two investigations on potential insurrection and abuse of power charges.

