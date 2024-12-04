President Yoon's three hours of chaos: what was South Korea leader thinking?

A surprise declaration of martial law ignited protests and turmoil overnight

Illustration of Yoon Suk-Yeol, soldiers and protesters
South Korean MPs have begun impeachment proceedings against President Yoon
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Yoon Suk Yeol's late-night declaration and then reversal of martial law in South Korea came as a surprise to everyone, even some in his own administration.

The president blamed pro-North Korean sympathisers and anti-state activities inside opposition parties for the decision to hand emergency rule to the military on Tuesday night, in a move that instigated nationwide anxiety and confusion. Already "deeply unpopular and under growing pressure", Yoon's use of the "nuclear option" to try and save his presidency will almost certainly see him forced to resign, if not face more severe consequences, said the BBC.

