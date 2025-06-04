South Korea elects liberal Lee as president

Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party, was elected president following months of political instability in the wake of Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung makes a heart gesture after inauguration
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung makes a heart gesture after inauguration
(Image credit: Lee Young-ho / Sipa / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

Lee Jae-Myung was sworn in as South Korea's president today after his main challenger, conservative former labor minister Kim Moon-soo, conceded defeat this morning. With all votes counted from Tuesday's snap election, Lee got 49.4% to Kim's 41.2%. Turnout surpassed 79%, the highest since 1997.



