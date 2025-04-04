South Korea court removes impeached president
The Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol after his declaration of martial law in December
What happened
South Korea's Constitutional Court Friday morning unanimously upheld the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol and removed him from office. Yoon's Dec. 3 declaration of martial law was a "grave betrayal of the people's trust" and a "serious challenge to democracy," acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae said from the bench. The National Assembly had quickly quashed the decree and impeached Yoon Dec. 14.
Who said what
When the verdict was announced, protesters supporting Yoon's ouster "reacted with hugs and screams," The New York Times said. At a rally of his supporters, "there was loud booing." The court "removed a major source of uncertainty," and "not a moment too soon," Leif-Eric Easley of Seoul's Ewha University told Reuters. The next president "must navigate North Korea's military threats, China's diplomatic pressure and Trump's trade tariffs."
Yoon's conservative People Power Party said it "humbly" accepted the verdict. Yoon said he was "regretful and sorry that I could not live up to your expectations." Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, the acting president, said he would do his "utmost to manage the next presidential election" and ensure a "smooth transition to the next administration."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
"Deeply divided" South Korea "must now hold a presidential election within 60 days," The Associated Press said. Yoon, barred from office for five years, "may refuse to be ignored," as he would "strongly prefer a conservative president who could pardon him if convicted" of insurrection charges in a separate criminal trial.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Trump axes NSA head, NSC staff after Loomer advice
Speed Read On the recommendation of Laura Loomer, Trump fired the head of the National Security Agency and several National Security Council officials
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump says tariffs 'going very well' as markets fall
speed read US financial markets had their biggest one-day drop since the advent of Covid-19
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - April 4, 2025
Cartoons Friday's cartoons - penguin tariffs, FDA layoffs, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Myanmar quake deaths rise as survivor search intensifies
speed read The magnitude-7.7 earthquake in central Myanmar has killed a documented 2,000 people so far, and left scores more trapped beneath rubble
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
South Korean commission exposes history of fraud and abuse in overseas adoptions
The Explainer The largest exporter of international adoptees allowed fraud to flourish, as the government pushed the adoption agenda
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Israel detains director after West Bank settler clash
speed read The director of Oscar-winning documentary 'No Other Land' was arrested and beaten
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Turkey arrests Istanbul mayor, a top Erdogan rival
Speed Read Protests erupted in Turkey after authorities detained Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Israel strikes Gaza, breaking ceasefire
Speed Read 326 Palestinians were killed in the first major attack since Netanyahu's government signed a ceasefire agreement with Hamas
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Houthis vow retaliation amid US airstrikes
Speed Read Trump promises the US will use 'overwhelming lethal force' against the Houthis until they stop attacking Red Sea ships
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Pakistan train hostage standoff ends in bloodshed
Speed Read Pakistan's military stormed a train hijacked by separatist militants, killing 33 attackers and rescuing hundreds of hostages
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Arab leaders embrace Egypt's Gaza rebuilding plan
Speed Read The $53 billion proposal would rebuild Gaza without displacing Palestinian residents
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published